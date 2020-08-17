Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

CPS continues to search for Crystal Keeler

August 17, 2020 at 11 h 16 min
Provided by CPS
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is continuing to seek public and media assistance in locating missing person, Crystal Keeler.

The latest information indicates she was seen at a Tim Horton’s in the area of Pitt Street and Tollgate Road on August 2nd at approximately 9:00 am.

Foul play is not suspected. The CPS is looking to confirm her well-being. We are asking that anyone with information on her whereabouts please contact 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Any assistance your can offer in sharing this information would be greatly appreciated. For further details, please see the original release below.

