August 17, 2020 — Changed at 19 h 46 min on August 16, 2020
Provided by OPP
Man arrested for throwing objects at passing vehicles
NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On August 9, 2020 at approximately 1:23 p.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded a disturbance at a residence in North Glengarry Township. Investigation revealed that the accused had thrown several objects at two individuals passing by on an ATV striking both. The victims suffered no injuries. The accused also assaulted officers responding to the call.

Nathaniel DOREY (age 28) from North Glengarry, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

-Assault a Peace Officer

– Assault with a weapon – two counts

– Mischief – destroys or damages property

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on October 6, 2020.

