ExploreCornwallON Helping Drive Traffic to Local Businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – An updated initiative by Cornwall Tourism is helping to drive people, both locals and visitors, to businesses in Cornwall and the area while encourage everyone to explore local.

#ExploreCornwallON powered by FanSaves features discounts and deals from many local businesses and attractions, helping people try new or familiar things in town at a reduced rate. It’s a digital coupon book that anyone can access for free.

Users can visit the #ExploreCornwallON page right from their browser or download the free FanSaves app and follow #ExploreCornwallON. From there it’s simple to scroll through the deals and simply redeem by showing your phone at the point of purchase or redeeming online for select businesses. There is never any cost affiliated with receiving deals, ensuring that it’s accessible and easy to use for everyone.

“The enhanced #ExploreCornwallON program is a great initiative. It creates an additional avenue to promote local businesses, as well as offering incentives for locals and visitors to explore more in the city” shares Kevin Lajoie, Tourism Officer with Cornwall Tourism

Local businesses can benefit from the increased exposure #ExploreCornwallON is offering, as the platform allows them to promote their discount for free and help drive more traffic into their stores or establishments.

With the recent reopening of businesses across the area, #ExploreCornwallON hopes to encourage people to enjoy the many great things to do in their own backyards, while also saving a buck or two. Their FanSaves page features deals from local restaurants, hotels, family activities and retailers and is a perfect way to support local during the ongoing pandemic.

Cornwall Tourism has been partnered with FanSaves, a local tech startup, since 2018 but recently decided to update the look and feel of their page rebranding as #ExploreCornwallON.

“It’s really refreshing to breathe new life into our Cornwall Tourism partnership and to help people save money at businesses in the place where FanSaves began” said FanSaves co-founder & CEO, Shannon Ferguson. The startup is currently helping over 40 organizations across North America and features over 400 businesses.

Follow #ExploreCornwallON on FanSaves to start discovering new things to do in the area while supporting local. Businesses who would like to join the platform free of charge are encouraged to reach out to Kevin Lajoie at klajoie@cornwall.ca.