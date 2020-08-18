Impaired driver stopped while in possession of methamphetamine

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sarah Bombardier, 27, and Ryan Fenn, 23, both of Cornwall, were arrested on August 15th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Sarah Bombardier was also charged with impaired operation by drug and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace.

It is alleged on August 15th, 2020, Sarah Bombardier was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of McConnell Avenue and Tollgate Road. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, a quantity of methamphetamine and Canadian currency were located in the vehicle. Sarah Bombardier and passenger, Ryan Fenn, were both taken into custody and charged accordingly. Sarah Bombardier was released to appear in court on September 8th, 2020 and Ryan Fenn was released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.