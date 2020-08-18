Turn trash to treasure this weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Trash to Treasure citywide yard sale and giveaway returns this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23.

The yard sale will be on Saturday, with residents encouraged to take precautions and socially distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Cornwall offers the following tips on their website:

Households must provide hand sanitizer at their yard sale,

Encourage residents at their yard sale to keep 2 metres apart,

Clean frequently touched surfaces,

Keep all items for sale outdoors,

Consider using chalk, tape, or other markings to designate safe distances of 2 metres,

Wear a face covering,

Display safety signage at their yard sale (this will be provided by mail from the City of Cornwall),

Reduce contact when exchanging money, and consider using e-transfer,

Notify the City of Cornwall if someone in their household is feeling unwell or is diagnosed with COVID-19, at which point their household will be removed from the Treasure Map of participating households.

Yard sale shoppers should also carry hand sanitizer with them, wear a mask, and stay 2 metres apart.

The following day, Sunday, Aug. 23, items left over can be set out to giveaway. Residents are asked to please clearly mark their items they intend to giveaway.

Items such as mattresses, hazardous waste, and food are not eligible to giveaway or put out for the yardsale.

All leftover items should be brought back inside by 7 p.m. at the end of each day.

For more information, please visit the Facebook event page.