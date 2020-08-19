LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Traffic circle confusion

August 19, 2020 at 12 h 45 min
Reading time: 30 s
Seaway News Staff
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Traffic circle confusion
The Brookdale Ave. traffic circle. Google Maps screenshot.

Dear Editor,

I am a visitor to your fine city.  Today I was driving on Brookdale Ave and I am afraid I annoyed a couple local motorists.  The thing is, the round-a-bout on Brookdale has different rules than any other round-a-bout I have experienced in Ontario.  All others require those, entering the circle, to yield to those already in the circle.  This is not the case with the one on Brookdale. I predict an accident will eventually happen involving a local and out of town driver.  When Cornwall drivers, visit other parts of Ontario, they too may have difficulty if this is the only round-a-bout they are familiar with.

Sincerely,

 

Rob Davidson

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elections at-large & the Size of Council
Letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Elections at-large & the Size of Council

Dear Editor: The City of Cornwall has recently sought feedback on whether or not city council elections…

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why we must remove the name Dundas from our county
Letter to the editor

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why we must remove the name Dundas from our county

SD&G has a wonderful history and a very dedicated group of people who work hard to preserve the historic…