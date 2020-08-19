LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Traffic circle confusion

Dear Editor,

I am a visitor to your fine city. Today I was driving on Brookdale Ave and I am afraid I annoyed a couple local motorists. The thing is, the round-a-bout on Brookdale has different rules than any other round-a-bout I have experienced in Ontario. All others require those, entering the circle, to yield to those already in the circle. This is not the case with the one on Brookdale. I predict an accident will eventually happen involving a local and out of town driver. When Cornwall drivers, visit other parts of Ontario, they too may have difficulty if this is the only round-a-bout they are familiar with.

Sincerely,

Rob Davidson