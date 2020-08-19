Municipal pools close this Sunday

August 19, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 12 min on August 18, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Municipal pools close this Sunday
Young swimmers dive into one of the city's municipal pools.

CORNWALL, Ontario – It was a shorter than normal season for the City of Cornwall’s outdoor public pools this year, and that short season will officially come to an end at the end of the day this coming Sunday, Aug. 23.

The reason for the closing is because most of the lifeguards for the pools are students who will be returning to school in the next couple of weeks.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three of Cornwall’s outdoor public pools, Mattice, St. Francis, and Reg Campbell opened on June 30 under the following restrictions:

  1. Physical distancing is required inside and outside the pool, with household members excepted,
  2. Swimmers must use the designated entrance and exit to the pool area,
  3. Swimmers will be asked screening questions upon their arrival at the pool,
  4. Swimmers must shower before entering the pool and sanitize their hands,
  5. Swimmers will be limited to 20 in the large pool and 10 in the wading pool, and
  6. Residents who are sick must stay home and not use public facilities.

The City’s other two outdoor pools, Terry Fox and St. Joseph, opened later in July.

Swimming sessions themselves were limited to 45 minutes per session with a 15 minute break in between to give lifeguards a chance to close the pools.

Additionally, there were no diving boards, no swimming lessons and no equipment with the public encouraged to bring their own swim equipment.

The pools will be open for the last time this Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Former Cornwall Royal Dale Hawerchuk passes away
Obituary

Former Cornwall Royal Dale Hawerchuk passes away

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a statement on his Twitter account, son Eric Hawerchuk announced that his father and former Cornwall Royal Dale…

Three young athletes recognized with Ontario Legacy Award
Sports

Three young athletes recognized with Ontario Legacy Award

CORNWALL, Ontario - Three young local athletes have been recognized by the Ontario Winter Games Legacy Award which was presented to…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario