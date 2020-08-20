Counties, OPP, CCH, partner to support mental health

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced that they will be providing $120,000 in funding so a Registered Nurse from the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) can support the OPP on mental health calls.

The agreement spans 12 months and compliments the service agreement between the CCH and OPP.

“This initiative is a great example of a partnership involving three local organizations to provide more resources to residents in need,” said Warden Frank Prevost. “County councillors fully support measures we can take that aid our police, and our residents, during situations that can be fraught with emotion.”

The OPP applauded the partnership explaining how it will help improve outcomes for members of the public experiencing a mental health crisis.

“The purpose of this collaboration is to ensure that the residents of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry have better health and wellbeing, by receiving the most appropriate and helpful community-based crisis response at the right time in the right places,” said Provincial Constable Jim Blanchette, an SDG OPP Community Mobilization Officer.

“Calls for service involving mental health continue to rise annually and the severity of the mental health concerns that police encounter is increasingly more complex,” added SDG OPP Staff Sgt. Simon Hardy. “Members of the SDG OPP are excited to have the opportunity to share in this collaboration with community partners who share our vision for safety and wellbeing. The MHCT will expand rural capacity to assist those with mental health issues in our communities. We believe that the MHCT will help enable us to provide the best response and care possible for our residents, our families and our friends.”

Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO of the CCH explained that the hospital was ready to provide support on the frontlines of mental healthcare.

“Cornwall Community Hospital is pleased to work with it’s local partners like the OPP and the United Counties of SDG to support and help address the community’s mental health care needs,” said Despatie, . “Front-line response partnerships like these allow us to move forward on our vision of ‘Exceptional Care. Always’.”