Cornwall Hearing, Cornwall, Ontario

South Stormont and SLPC partner on waterfront plan

August 20, 2020 at 14 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Stormont and SLPC partner on waterfront plan
A top down conceptualization of the Long Sault Waterfront according to the Township of South Stormont's Waterfront Development Plan.

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont and the St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) are partnering to develop the waterfront in their shared areas of jurisdiction.

The development plans are a part of South Stormont’s newly minted Waterfront Plan.

Five locations in South Stormont that are owned by the SLPC are a part of the South Stormont Waterfront Plan and have been identified for improvement or development.

These areas include the Long Sault Waterfront, Ingleside Waterfront, County Road 2 linear opportunity, Hoople Bay and Lakeview Park.

As an example, some improvements planned for the Long Sault waterfront include adding a faux beach, a public boat launch, an off leash area for dogs, waterfront seating, a gathering area, a waterfront boardwalk and more.

“The SLPC Board and staff are committed to ongoing cooperation with the Township in a joint effort to revitalize the waterfront and increase access, all benefitting the local economy, residents and visitors,” said SLPC Chair Bob Runciman.

On behalf of the Township, Mayor Bryan MacGillis expressed his gratitude to the SLPC for their willingness to partner on these projects.

“We’re thrilled with the response received from the Board of Directors of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission regarding our proposed Waterfront Development Plan. We’re confident that this will strengthen the relationship between the Parks Commission and the Township and will result in tangible recreation improvements for our residents,” MacGillis said.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Human case of West Nile virus detected in EOHU region
Regional News

Human case of West Nile virus detected in EOHU region

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is confirming the summer’s first human case of West Nile virus in the…

South Stormont Council meeting notes
Regional News

South Stormont Council meeting notes

A review of the financial statements for the year was presented by MNP LLP and approved by council. The municipality is in a strong financial position and plans to spend some…