South Stormont and SLPC partner on waterfront plan

SOUTH STORMONT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont and the St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) are partnering to develop the waterfront in their shared areas of jurisdiction.

The development plans are a part of South Stormont’s newly minted Waterfront Plan.

Five locations in South Stormont that are owned by the SLPC are a part of the South Stormont Waterfront Plan and have been identified for improvement or development.

These areas include the Long Sault Waterfront, Ingleside Waterfront, County Road 2 linear opportunity, Hoople Bay and Lakeview Park.

As an example, some improvements planned for the Long Sault waterfront include adding a faux beach, a public boat launch, an off leash area for dogs, waterfront seating, a gathering area, a waterfront boardwalk and more.

“The SLPC Board and staff are committed to ongoing cooperation with the Township in a joint effort to revitalize the waterfront and increase access, all benefitting the local economy, residents and visitors,” said SLPC Chair Bob Runciman.

On behalf of the Township, Mayor Bryan MacGillis expressed his gratitude to the SLPC for their willingness to partner on these projects.

“We’re thrilled with the response received from the Board of Directors of the St. Lawrence Parks Commission regarding our proposed Waterfront Development Plan. We’re confident that this will strengthen the relationship between the Parks Commission and the Township and will result in tangible recreation improvements for our residents,” MacGillis said.