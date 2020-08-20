South Stormont Council meeting notes

A review of the financial statements for the year was presented by MNP LLP and approved by council. The municipality is in a strong financial position and plans to spend some of the money on improving infrastructure.

· Key Information Reports:

o Draft procurement policy and accompanying templates

§ Will be brought to council for approval in September.

o Draft vacation policy

§ To be brought back to council in September.

o Responsible Pet Ownership

§ The township has received several animal complaints over the years, which lead to the desire for the animal services program to be reviewed. Updates to the current cat and dog by-laws are needed to include exotic pets, strengthen existing by-laws, as well as introduce regulation for pet owners.

§ Public engagement will be an important part of this process and will be collected via the website come September.

§ There should be a draft by-law in December that will be presented to council.

§ OSPCA has volunteered to aid in drafting the by-law.

o Parks and recreation facilities and programs update.

§ Virtual program plans have been implemented for the summer for seniors and children.

§ New limits will be set for how many people can be in the Long Sault Arena at a time (maxed at 22 on the ice) and the canteen will be closed and benches removed in order to regulate social distancing.

§ Long Sault Arena is expected to open September 21, 2020. The South Stormont Minor Hockey Association has not yet expressed that they will be operating this year.

§ New rules in place in terms of sanitation, regulation of wearing masks, and hall rental operation.

o Lost Villages Museum Buildings – Site Plan and Technical

§ Many of the buildings at the Lost Villages Museum require repairs. A report was compiled to see what specific improvements were needed at each building. To complete all the recommended repairs, the total will equal and estimated $103,168.

· Action Requirements:

o Extending Term for Interim Director of Finance / Treasurer

§ The Township is looking for a full-time permanent Treasurer by mid-October. In the meantime, council has approved to extend the term for the Interim Director of Finance – Treasurer using the funds from the 2019 surplus to cover the costs.

o Community Centre and COVID Requirements for Offices

§ The Township Hall is required to ensure that employees can physically distance properly. Council approved to direct staff to reconfigure the office spaces and spend up to $50,000 to do so. Grants from the government of Ontario will be able to cover some of these costs.

o COVID-19 Financial Impacts – Water / Wastewater Accounts

§ Council approved to waive the penalty and interest charges for the remainder of 2020 on the water and wastewater accounts for residents.

o Loyalist Crescent/Manning Road Rear Yard Drainage

§ Council approved the improvements to rear yard drainage for lots on Manning Rd. and Loyalist Crescent (paid through Lot Grading Policy Reserve).

§ 10 properties are affected directly by improper yard drainage and improvements to these properties will have a beneficial effect on other properties as well.

· Improvements:

o Long Sault Pathway

§ Council approved the proposal from EVB Engineering Limited to design a multi-use pathway in Long sault for a total of $14,750.

§ Funded through the Land Development Reserve.

o Development Charges Background Study

§ Council approved the proposal to undertake a Development Charges Background Study for water and wastewater rates from Watson & Associates Economists Ltd. for a total of $38,970 ($45,000 budgeted for this project).

§ Development Charges are expected to be implemented by 2021, if approved by council.

§ Development charges would have a positive impact on the long-term financial sustainability of the municipality.

o Lakeview Waterfront Park

§ Council approved to leave Lakeview Waterfront Park closed until September 08, 2020 due to COVID-19.

§ There would need to be more handwashing stations, more staff hired, and more efforts put towards sanitization, which would increase costs.

§ After September 08, most of the tourism traffic will calm down so it might be favourable to open the park. However, council expressed an interest in possibly keeping it closed for the remainder of the year.

o Ingleside Sewer Capacity Allocation Request

§ Council approved to decline to allocate sewage capacity to lands owned by Gary Brownlee on Woodlands Rd. at this time.

§ The sewage capacity at the Ingleside Water Treatment Plant is at 97% so there is no room to accept at this time.

· By-laws Approved:

o By-law No. 2020-059 Adopt Digital and Electronic Signatures Policy

o By-law No. 2020-060 Amend By-law No. 2015-021 Parking

o By-law No. 2020-061 Amend By-law No. 2020-050 Final Tax Levy for 2020

o By-law No. 2020-062 Amend By-Law No. 2006-31 Windermere Drive

Council moved into Closed Session.

The next regular meeting of council will be September 09, 2020.