Man threatens to kill police

CORNWALL, Ontario – Joshua Flaro, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on August 20th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000, uttering threats, resist police, and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on August 20th, 2020, the man damaged a picnic table while in the area of Second Street West and Pitt Street. Police were in the area and while taking the man into custody, he resisted and made threats to kill the police officer. Shortly thereafter, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.

ASSAULT

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on August 21st, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an altercation with someone known to her, the youth assaulted the victim and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

