Sizzlin support for Boys and Girls Club

August 21, 2020 — Changed at 11 h 44 min on August 21, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Cold Platter Catering held a BBQ fundraiser for the Cornwall Boys & Girls Club in their parking lot on Thursday, Aug. 20. Pictured are Jacquie Richards of the Cornwall Boys and Girls Club and Brenda Lee Legault of Cold Platter Catering (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Boys and Girls Club of Cornwall had a tasty summer fundraiser with the help from Cold Platter Catering.

Cold Platter Catering’s Brenda Lee Legault and Gilles Legault held a BBQ in support of the club in their parking lot at 501 Campbell St. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The BBQ consisted of hamburgers, hot dogs, and music provided by Polar Sound DJ Jumpn’Jim.

There seemed to be a large amount of interest in the BBQ, with the parking lot a buzz of activity between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

All funds raised will go to support the programs of the Boys and Girls Club of Cornwall.

 

