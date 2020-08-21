Two arrested for possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sean Finnerty, 42, and Kimberly Rowe, 41, both of Cornwall, were arrested on August 19th, 2020 and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
- Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
- Possession of property obtained by crime
Kimberly Rowe was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace and being in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle without a blood alcohol level of zero.
It is alleged the woman had breached her probation by driving a motor vehicle without a blood alcohol level of zero. During a traffic stop, she was taken into custody, at which time she and the vehicle passenger, Sean Finnerty, were found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency. An investigation ensued and both individuals were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.