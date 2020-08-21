Two arrested for possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sean Finnerty, 42, and Kimberly Rowe, 41, both of Cornwall, were arrested on August 19th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Kimberly Rowe was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace and being in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle without a blood alcohol level of zero.

It is alleged the woman had breached her probation by driving a motor vehicle without a blood alcohol level of zero. During a traffic stop, she was taken into custody, at which time she and the vehicle passenger, Sean Finnerty, were found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency. An investigation ensued and both individuals were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.