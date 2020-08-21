Two arrested for possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking

August 21, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 32 min on August 20, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
Two arrested for possession of cocaine for purpose of trafficking
Cornwall Police Service (CPS) blotter update.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Sean Finnerty, 42, and Kimberly Rowe, 41, both of Cornwall, were arrested on August 19th, 2020 and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)
  • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)
  • Possession of property obtained by crime

Kimberly Rowe was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace and being in the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle without a blood alcohol level of zero.

It is alleged the woman had breached her probation by driving a motor vehicle without a blood alcohol level of zero. During a traffic stop, she was taken into custody, at which time she and the vehicle passenger, Sean Finnerty, were found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency. An investigation ensued and both individuals were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Impaired driver stopped while in possession of methamphetamine
Local News

Impaired driver stopped while in possession of methamphetamine

CORNWALL, Ontario - Sarah Bombardier, 27, and Ryan Fenn, 23, both of Cornwall, were arrested on August 15th, 2020 and charged with…

Police Blotter
Local News

Police Blotter

WARRANT Cornwall, ON – Kirkland Terriah, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on July 31st, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man breached his probation order…

CPS seize $59K worth of drugs
Local News

CPS seize $59K worth of drugs

CORNWALL, Ontario - David Paul, 28, of Orleans, ON and Samantha Thompson, 28, of Ottawa, were both arrested on July 16th, 2020 and charged with the following: • Possession…