Multiple vandalism charges laid

WINCHESTER, Ontario – The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers conducted an investigation regarding damages to Winchester OPP Detachment, investigation revealed that shortly after 4:30 a.m. on June 13, 2020 an unknown individual approached the SD&G OPP Detachment on St. Lawrence Street and threw a garbage barrel through a glass door. A parked cruiser was also damaged. The individual left the scene and the building remained secure. Further investigation revealed that the accused had attended Winchester Public School and caused damage to the school, the accused then proceeded to Parmalat and caused damage to the building. Further information was received that the same accused had attended Tagwi Secondary School and caused damage to property there and set a picnic table on fire.

On August 18, 2020 SD&G OPP arrested and charged;

Gabriel DALE HILL (age 40) of Cantley, Quebec with;

– Theft under $5000 – two counts

– Mischief – destroy or damages property – six counts

– Arson – damage to property – two counts

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 3, 2020 in Morrisburg.