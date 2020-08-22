Séguin Patate supports Agapè Centre Sept. 5

August 22, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 26 min on August 21, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Séguin Patate supports Agapè Centre Sept. 5
Jason Shoot, owner of Séguin Patate Shawna O'Neill/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Saturday, Sept. 5, all sales made at Séguin Patate’s Marlborough St. location will go to support the Agapè Centre.

Sept. 5 will be the last day that the Marlborough St. location will be open and Séguin Patate’s staff at that location will be donating their time that day as well.

This is the second year that Séguin Patate has held a fundraiser on their last open day of the season. In 2019 they raised $2,000 in one day for the Agapè Centre.

“We are glad to give back to the community,” said Séguin Patate owner Jason Shoot. “We want to give back and we feel it is our duty as business owners to give back to the community.”

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre was thrilled to once again be the beneficiary of this fundraiser.

“The Agapè Centre is thrilled to be on the receiving end of this generous fundraiser by Séguin Patate,” Duprau said. “Knowing that staff are volunteering their time on Sept. 5, shows how supportive our community truly is.  Come out on Sept. 5 and enjoy one of Séguin Patate’s famous poutines and support your local food bank.”

Only sales made at their Marlborough St. location will be donated to the Agapè Centre that day.

While Séguin Patate will be closing their Marlborough St. location on Sept. 5, their brand new location on Vincent Massey Dr. at Archie’s Family Golf will remain open until the end of the month.

