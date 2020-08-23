Severe Thunderstorm Watch Aug. 23

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Cornwall and the surrounding area on Sunday, Aug. 23.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts and heavy rain,” reads the statement from Environment Canada. “Severe thunderstorms are possible late this afternoon into this evening. Thunderstorms will be moving from west to east.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures will be around 28 or 29 degrees Celsius throughout the day on Sunday, but will feel more like 36 or 37 with the humidity.

They are also forecasting a 40 per cent chance of thunderstorms beginning around 7 p.m. Sunday evening, continuing on and off, with rain right through Tuesday where the chance of thunderstorms rises to 60 per cent.

Temperatures are expected to dip after Tuesday and will be around an average of 20 degrees going into next weekend.