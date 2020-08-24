Take Back the Night virtually

CORNWALL, Ontario – For the past several years in September, members of the Cornwall community have recognized the Take Back the Night event, and marched through the streets of the city to raise awareness of violence against women.

This year’s event will take place virtually on Sept. 17 at 6 p.m. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is being organized by the women’s committee from the Canadian Employment and Immigration Union (CEIU) Local 621 and will be taking place through the Zoom video call service and over social media.

“Take Back the Night supports the end of sexual, domestic and relationship violence,” said Christine Piette of CEIU Local 621. “We aim to raise awareness so that survivors of sexual violence know they are not alone. Many people still do not know about the resources at their disposal, and can feel isolated and guilty when experiencing these types of abuses. One in three women will experience some form of sexual violence, and one in six men will. Less than 50 per cent of the victims report these crimes, according to takebackthenight.org. Take Back the Night is the demonstration that we are seeking change.”

Participants are encouraged to walk alone or in a socially responsible group and share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #takebackthenight2020.

Participants are also being encouraged to donate either time or money to local non-profit agencies, such as area women’s shelters which include Maison Baldwin House, Maison Interlute, and the Naomi Centre.

Survivors of abuse seeking support can find resources through Sexual Assault Support Services for Women of Cornwall, SD&G and Akwesasne online here: https://www.sassforwomen.ca/?fbclid=IwAR37cdloY39bQDyDavpx-o9WUcTkcwNb_aMTDOYYB75lY-Q5JTr_NPgReZM

To register for the event and get the Zoom link, please email cornwall.tbtn@gmail.com