Man allegedly attempts to burn down ex-wife’s residence

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 39-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Aug. 23, 2020 and charged with arson, uttering threats and criminal harassment. It is alleged on Aug. 22, 2020, the man contacted his ex-wife, after being warned to have no contact by police, and made threats to burn down her residence. It is further alleged the man was responsible for a fire that occurred at his ex-wife’s residence, resulting in damage to her property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Aug. 23, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING

CORNWALL, Ontario – Shawnna Chartrand, 28, and Marc Pharand, 29, both of Cornwall, were arrested on August 21st, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. Shawnna Chartrand was also charged with breach of undertaking for failing to keep the peace, while Marc Pharand was charged with breach of release order for possessing a bank card. It is alleged on August 21st, 2020, the man and woman attended a Pitt Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as they left the store. Police were contacted and took them into custody, at which time the man was found to be in possession of bank cards, despite his conditions. They were both charged accordingly and Shawnna Chartrand was released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020, while Marc Pharand was held for a bail hearing.

OBSTRUCT POLICE, ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO RESIST ARREST X 2

CORNWALL, Ontario – Martika Smoke-Thompson, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on August 21st, 2020 and charged with obstruct police, as well as two counts of assault with intent to resist arrest. It is alleged on August 21st, 2020, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the woman interfered with the investigation. While police were taking the woman into custody, she assaulted two police officers. The woman was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Maurice Leger, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on August 22nd, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on July 29th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints despite the conditions of his undertaking. On August 22nd, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 12th, 2020.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – John Bazil, 46, of Cornwall was arrested on August 22nd, 2020 and charged with operation while prohibited and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on August 22nd, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so in the area of First Street and Marlborough Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 12th, 2020.

WARRANT, MISCHIEF

CORNWALL, Ontario – Thomas Cholette, 43, of Cornwall was arrested on August 22nd, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. He was also charged with mischief. It is alleged on July 26th, 2020, the man assaulted someone known to him, as well as made threats to kill the person. It is further alleged on August 20th, the man tampered with an electrical panel, resulting in the power being shut off for a number of people. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 22nd, 2020 he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON, UNAUTHORIZED POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stephen Smith, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on August 23rd, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80, carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a weapon. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol during the early morning hours on August 23rd, 2020. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the area of Montreal Road and McConnell Avenue and found to be in possession of a concealed shuriken and a knife. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

SHOPLIFTING

CORNWALL, Ontario – Ashley Cope, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on August 23rd, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on August 15th, 2020, the woman attended a Cornwall Square business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 23rd, 2020, police located the woman and took her into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Normand Paquette, 48, of Cornwall was arrested on August 23rd, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on August 11th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints despite the conditions of his undertaking. On August 23rd, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

CORNWALL, Ontario – Andrew Muir, 61, of Cornwall was arrested on August 23rd, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Eighth Street and Marlborough Street and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Morgan McCreary, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on August 23rd, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace and attending a certain business. It is alleged on August 23rd, 2020, the woman attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the store. She was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 158 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the weekend (8am Friday to 8am Monday morning). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.