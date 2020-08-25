New active COVID-19 case in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – After nearly a month without any new cases of COVID-19 a new case has developed in the City of Cornwall.

The individual had recently took a plane home to Canada after travelling abroad and developed symptoms while at home. They have since been self-isolating.

“We had a fairly mild month for Cornwall, but here we are, we can never think that we are out of the woods. It is still around us, and we need to be aware of that,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) during an update to the media on Monday, Aug. 24.

Additionally, one new case was also discovered in the United Counties of SD&G and one in Prescott-Russell.

This brings the total cases in the EOHU region to 187, with four still active in Prescott-Russell, three still active in SD&G, and one still active in Cornwall.

There are two ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities, both in Prescott-Russell. There have been 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in the EOHU region, all of which occurred at the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet, Prescott-Russell in April.

Dr. Roumeliotis explained that the EOHU will now be breaking down cases by township and municipality to give a better picture of the spread of the pandemic in the region since its beginning in March.

“All 17 of our municipalities or townships have had cases in their areas since the beginning,” he said.

Dr. Roumeliotis also said that he had met with the Warden of SD&G, the Warden of Prescott-Russell, and the Mayor of Cornwall and jointly they agreed to continue the State of Emergency that has been in place across the EOHU region since the end of March. Their reasoning for continuing the State of Emergency are that the province recently extended its own emergency orders into September and also the coming fall season.