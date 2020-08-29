Diocese remembers Msgr. McDougald.

August 29, 2020 at 15 h 08 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Diocese remembers Msgr. McDougald.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Long time priest and member of the Ottawa-Cornwall Archdiocese Msgr. Donald McDougald has passed away at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) in Cornwall on Friday, Aug. 28. He was 95-years-old.

“During his 69 years of service to the church Msgr. McDougald touched the lives of many and leaves a legacy through his many contributions to the parishes he served, and their communities,” reads a death notice posted on Saturday, Aug. 29. “A true gentleman, Msgr.’s kindness, caring, wisdom, and rich baritone voice will be missed by many.”

Father McDougald will lie in rest at St. Finnan’s Cathedral in Alexandria on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Proper social distancing and masks will be observed.

Following the visitation on Thursday, Sept. 3, a funeral will be held at St. Finnan’s at 2 p.m. and internment will follow in the parish cemetery.

McDougald served for many years as the priest of the St. Raphael’s Parish in St. Raphael’s, South Glengarry.

As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society, or Friends of the Ruins – St. Raphael’s Ruins.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Former Cornwall Royal Dale Hawerchuk passes away
Obituary

Former Cornwall Royal Dale Hawerchuk passes away

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a statement on his Twitter account, son Eric Hawerchuk announced that his father and former Cornwall Royal Dale…

Past Citizen of the Year remembered
Obituary

Past Citizen of the Year remembered

CORNWALL, Ontario - Jake Lamoureux was recognized with many accolades over the course of his life, but when a long time friend was asked what they remembered the most about…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario