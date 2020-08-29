Diocese remembers Msgr. McDougald.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Long time priest and member of the Ottawa-Cornwall Archdiocese Msgr. Donald McDougald has passed away at St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) in Cornwall on Friday, Aug. 28. He was 95-years-old.

“During his 69 years of service to the church Msgr. McDougald touched the lives of many and leaves a legacy through his many contributions to the parishes he served, and their communities,” reads a death notice posted on Saturday, Aug. 29. “A true gentleman, Msgr.’s kindness, caring, wisdom, and rich baritone voice will be missed by many.”

Father McDougald will lie in rest at St. Finnan’s Cathedral in Alexandria on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. Proper social distancing and masks will be observed.

Following the visitation on Thursday, Sept. 3, a funeral will be held at St. Finnan’s at 2 p.m. and internment will follow in the parish cemetery.

McDougald served for many years as the priest of the St. Raphael’s Parish in St. Raphael’s, South Glengarry.

As expressions of sympathy donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Society, or Friends of the Ruins – St. Raphael’s Ruins.