Man arrested for exposing himself in North Glengarry

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On August 21, 2020 at approximately 4:24 p.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an individual who was exposing himself in public on County Road 34, North Glengarry Township. Further information revealed that the male had been blocking traffic and standing on the roadway completely exposed. Officers arrived at the location and apprehended the accused following some resistance from the individual. While in custody the accused also grabbed a male officers genitals.

Gilles MAJOR (age 55) of Nation Township was arrested and is charged with;

– Indecent Acts – public place

– Sexual Assault

– Resist Peace Officer

The accused was released from custody pending an appearance (bail) at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria on October 7, 2020.