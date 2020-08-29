Toronto Blue Jays give $45,000 grant for South Dundas ball diamond project

August 29, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 52 min on August 28, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
By Phillip Blancher, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
Toronto Blue Jays give $45,000 grant for South Dundas ball diamond project

MORRISBURG, Ontario – The Seaway Surge baseball club and the Municipality of South Dundas were announced as one of several  communities across Canada to receive a grant from the Toronto Blue Jays’ Jayscare Foundation.

The $45,000 “Field of Dreams” grant will be used by South Dundas to rebuild  the baseball diamond in the park. Official news of the announcement was made on the Rogers Sportsnet show Jays Central on August 21st.

The Jayscare Foundation works to use baseball to improve communities across Canada and has projects in all 10 provinces and two out of three territories.

Programs operated by the foundation include working with groups that face opportunity gaps, children living at or below the poverty line, children with disabilities, and Indigenous youth.

The program invests in creating or refurbishing baseball diamonds to provide youth with a safe place to play and learn the game.

The Seaway Surge applied for the program with the support of the municipality late last fall.

“Seaway Surge will be working with South Dundas to build on an already beautiful location to make it one of the best ball diamonds in Eastern Ontario,” said Jason Broad with the club.

“A big shout out goes to the Parks and Rec people in South Dundas, Jamie Scott and CAO Shannon Geraghty – and South Dundas Council for their support in applying for the grant.”

“A new baseball field is a great way to contribute to the revitalization efforts along our waterfront and adds to the prosperity of our community by providing access to premier sporting facilities,” said South Dundas mayor Steven Byvelds. “South Dundas Council and staff look forward to working with the Seaway Surge as they move forward with this project.”

This story was originally written for and appeared in the Morrisburg Leader.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Man arrested for exposing himself in North Glengarry
Regional News

Man arrested for exposing himself in North Glengarry

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - On August 21, 2020 at approximately 4:24 p.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial…

Drive thru Canada’s oldest fair
Regional News

Drive thru Canada’s oldest fair

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario - On Saturday, Sept. 5, fans of the Williamstown Fair will have an experience unlike any other in the events 209 year history. Due to the COVID-19…