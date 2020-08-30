EOHU Reminds Residents to continue COVID-19 precautions as fall approaches

CORNWALL, Ontario –

As we enter back-to-school and approach fall, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is reminding residents to continue taking precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While the situation is currently under control, there continues to be new cases throughout the health unit’s region.

The EOHU is thankful for the public’s positive response to the mandatory masking directive and encourages everyone to continue wearing masks when they enter enclosed public spaces. However, wearing a mask is not a substitute for physical distancing and handwashing. Continuing to apply all these public health measures collectively will provide the maximum protection to our community.

“It remains as important as ever to continue practising good hand hygiene and, when possible, to keep a distance of at least 2 metres from other people when you’re out in public,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health at the EOHU. “As we approach cold and flu season, and the cooler weather that comes with it, these measures will help keep the number of COVID-19 cases low.”

Cases in schools a reflection of cases in the community

As students head back to class, maintaining our collective efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 will be essential, as an increase of cases in the community will cause an increase in schools. “Simply put, if the number of cases outside the 4 walls of school starts to rise, then the number of cases inside the 4 walls of school will rise as well,” explains Dr. Roumeliotis. “The opposite is also true, as the two are closely linked and we know that children can unknowingly spread viruses within the community.” Keeping this in mind, parents are being asked to keep their children at home when sick.

Information on proper mask use as well as other tips for protecting yourself and your loved ones against COVID-19 is available on the EOHU’s website at www.EOHU.ca/coronavirus or the Government of Ontario’s website at covid-19.ontario.ca.