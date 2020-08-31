WINCHESTER, Ontario – On Monday, Aug. 31 the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Dundas Manor in Winchester, North Dundas Township.

On their website, Dundas Manor confirmed that a staff member had tested positive for the virus after “proactive” testing that took place last week. According to the Manor, the employee had only worked a few shifts recently.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all residents and staff are now being tested,” reads a statement on the Dundas Manor website. “The results will be available shortly. Dundas Manor is taking every infection control precaution to keep our residents and staff safe.”

The EOHU declares an outbreak at any long-term care facility after any single staff member or any single resident tests positive for a communicable virus.

As a result of the outbreak, all indoor and outdoor visits have been cancelled for the foreseeable future.

This brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the EOHU region to 17. There are two in Cornwall, three in North Dundas, one in South Dundas, and 11 in the United Counties of Prescott-Russell.

There have been 198 individuals who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the EOHU region since March. Of those 198, 170 have recovered and 11 are deceased. The deceased patients were all residents of the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Plantagenet, Prescott-Russell.

Currently, there are no patients in the hospital with COVID-19. In addition to the COVID-19 outbreak at Dundas Manor, another long-term care facility in Alfred, Prescott-Russell is also experiencing an outbreak.

There have been 40,158 COVID-19 tests conducted in the EOHU region since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area.