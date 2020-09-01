Man arrested in possession of stolen e-bike

CORNWALL, Ontario – Jonathan Lauzon, 34, of Cornwall was arrested on Aug. 28, 2020 and charged with possession of property obtained by crime and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the man was found to be in possession of a stolen e-bike and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Nov. 11, 2020.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

CORNWALL, Ontario – Jake Coombs, 50, of Martintown was arrested on August 29th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on July 14th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On August 29th, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 3rd, 2020.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 57-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on August 29th, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of undertaking for contacting her son’s girlfriend and attending anywhere she is found to be. It is alleged on August 17th, 2020, the woman attended an establishment where the individual was found to be. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 29th, 2020, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 12th, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 30-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 29th, 2020 and charged with harassing communications. It is alleged between August 27-29, 2020, the man repeatedly sent text messages and voicemails to his ex-girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 29th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 10th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT X 2

CORNWALL, Ontario – Christopher Rockwell, 36, of Akwesasne was arrested on August 30th, 2020 and charged with two counts of assault. It is alleged during an altercation on August 30th, the man assaulted two men who were known to him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 12th, 2020.

ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, THREATS, MISCHIEF, DANGEROUS OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, CRIMINAL NEGLIGENCE

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 51-year-old man of Glen Robertson was arrested on August 29th, 2020 and charged with the following:

Domestic assault

Assault with a weapon

Domestic mischief

Uttering threats

Dangerous operation

Criminal negligence

It is alleged during an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, the man assaulted the woman and made threats to kill her. The man further is alleged to have operated his motor vehicle in a dangerous manner by striking his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle while she was inside. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on August 30th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking for failing to abide by a curfew. It is alleged during the early morning hours on August 30th, the youth was observed away from her residence and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SHOPLIFTING, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Maurice Leger, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on August 30th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on August 30th, 2020, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 29th, 2020.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Daniel Lamesse, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on August 30th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for contacting a certain person. It is alleged on August 26th, 2020, the man contacted a certain person despite the conditions of his release order. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 30th, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 172 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the weekend (8am Friday to 8am Monday morning). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.