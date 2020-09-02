CPS reminding residents to stop for school buses

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is making back-to-school safety a priority as part of its monthly traffic initiative. Throughout September and continuing into the school year, officers will be on the lookout for motorists failing to stop for school buses and crossing guards. Police will also be monitoring school safety zones to deter speeding in these areas while children, cyclists, and pedestrians are present.

“Our officers will have a zero tolerance approach for any motorists failing to stop for school buses or speeding through school safety zones,” said Staff Sergeant George Knezevic, Officer in Charge of Community Patrol Division. “We want to ensure all students are able to safely travel to and from school, and to do so we need drivers to slow down and pay attention.”

Motorists who fail to stop for a school bus with its upper red lights flashing could be subject to a fine of up to $2000 and six demerit points, while drivers found speeding through school safety zones are subject to a doubled fine.

Last month, the CPS focused on speed enforcement as part of the monthly safety initiative, which resulted in nearly 70 motorists receiving a fine for speeding.

In addition to traffic enforcement, throughout the school year our officers also provide regular school visits to both, elementary and secondary schools, engaging our students and providing them with an opportunity to get to know our officers.

The CPS would like to wish all students, teachers and parents a safe, healthy and successful academic year for those returning to class.