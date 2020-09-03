Cornwall man charged after assault with golf club

CORNWALL, Ontario – Eric Shartmann, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on September 1st, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Robbery

· Assault with a weapon

· Assault causing bodily harm

· Assault

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

It is alleged the man conspired with other parties to harm someone known to him and during the early morning hours of August 31st, 2020, assaulted the victim and struck him with a golf club. The man also took the victim’s wallet, phone and other various items. On September 1st, 2020, the man was taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of fentanyl. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

THEFT UNDER $5000, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Maurice Leger, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on September 1st, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on September 1st, 2020, the man took a wallet from someone he did not know and police were contacted to investigate. Shortly thereafter, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 12th, 2020.

THEFT UNDER $5000, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Richard Marini, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on September 1st, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000, operation while prohibited and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on September 1st, 2020, the man took an e-bike that did not belong to him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, police located the man operating a motor vehicle, despite being prohibited from doing so. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT X 2, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on September 1st, 2020 and charged with two counts of assault, as well as assault with a weapon. It is alleged on August 27th, 2020, the youth assaulted three individuals known to her, as well as assaulted one of the individuals with a shovel. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 1st, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Andrew Richardson, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on September 1st, 2020 and charged with operation while prohibited and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on September 1st, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 12th, 2020.

