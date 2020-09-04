City of Cornwall selects new Fire Chief

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has announced Jeff Weber, Deputy Chief of the Cornwall Fire Service (CFS) as the new chief.

The announcement was made on Friday, Sept. 4. Weber takes over for Pierre Voisine who left the position earlier this year to become Fire Chief in Clarence-Rockland.

“Chief Weber has shown leadership within our Fire Department, and as a member of the Senior Team, especially as the City responded to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CAO Maureen Adams. “On behalf of all City employees, I am proud to welcome Jeff to this new role, where he will continue to put the safety of Cornwall residents first.”

Weber had already been serving as Acting Chief since June of 2020. He became Deputy CFS Chief in March of 2019, prior to that he had begun his career as a firefighter in Kitchener, ON.

“After serving the community for a year, I’m happy to take the next step in my career and the next step for Cornwall Fire Services,” said Chief Weber.