City of Cornwall selects new Fire Chief

September 4, 2020 at 11 h 52 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
City of Cornwall selects new Fire Chief
New CFS Chief Jeff Weber. Submitted photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall has announced Jeff Weber, Deputy Chief of the Cornwall Fire Service (CFS) as the new chief.

The announcement was made on Friday, Sept. 4. Weber takes over for Pierre Voisine who left the position earlier this year to become Fire Chief in Clarence-Rockland.

“Chief Weber has shown leadership within our Fire Department, and as a member of the Senior Team, especially as the City responded to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CAO Maureen Adams. “On behalf of all City employees, I am proud to welcome Jeff to this new role, where he will continue to put the safety of Cornwall residents first.”

Weber had already been serving as Acting Chief since June of 2020. He became Deputy CFS Chief in March of 2019, prior to that he had begun his career as a firefighter in Kitchener, ON.

“After serving the community for a year, I’m happy to take the next step in my career and the next step for Cornwall Fire Services,” said Chief Weber.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ottawa man accused of arson in Cornwall
Local News

Ottawa man accused of arson in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 40-year-old Ottawa man was arrested on August 26th, 2020 and charged with arson, possession of incendiary material, mischief over $5000 and mischief…

Cornwall man facing 25 charges
Local News

Cornwall man facing 25 charges

CORNWALL, Ontario - A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on July 4, 2020 and charged with the following: Breach of prohibition order Resist police Causing a…

SLIDESHOW: Peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Cornwall
Local News

SLIDESHOW: Peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstration in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - Hundreds gathered at Cornwall City Hall on Saturday afternoon, June 6, to peacefully…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario