Cornwall man facing multiple charges related to sexual assault

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 55-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 2nd, 2020 and charged with the following:

Sexual assault

Sexual interference x 2

Invitation to sexual touching x 2

Assault

It is alleged between 2010-2011, the man sexually assaulted his step-daughter and police were contacted to investigate. It is further alleged the man also assaulted the youth. On September 2nd, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT X 3, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON X 2

CORNWALL, Ontario – Mark Ross, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on September 2nd, 2020 and charged with three counts of assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an altercation on September 2nd, 2020, the man assaulted three individuals known to him. It is further alleged the man assaulted two of the individuals using an edged object. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ASSAULT WITH INTENT TO RESIST ARREST

CORNWALL, Ontario – Deklan Barta, 18, of Ottawa was arrested on September 2nd, 2020 and charged with assault with intent to resist arrest. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man assaulted a police officer. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 12th, 2020.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, THREATS

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 36-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 2nd, 2020 and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with his common-law wife, the man threw matches at her and made threats to kill her. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 51 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.