South Stormont park washrooms vandalized

September 4, 2020 at 10 h 22 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
South Stormont park washrooms vandalized
The outdoor washrooms at Arnold Bethune Park in Long Sault.

LONG SAULT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont is searching for suspects after the washrooms at Arnold Bethune Park in Long Sault were vandalized twice in the course of one week.

“The outdoor washroom facility at the Arnold Bethune Park (Splash Pad in Long Sault) has been vandalized on two separate occasions over the past five days,” reads a statement from the Township. “On Aug. 29 perpetrators gained access to the women’s washroom smashing all dispensers, kicking down the partition doors, and defecating on the walls. The same scenario occurred again on September 2nd to the men’s washroom of this facility. Staff is also reporting other damage at this park to soccer nets and signage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the OPP SD&G detachment at 613-534-2223, or the Township Parks and Recreation Department at 613-534-2419.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Teachers union suggests octmester for high schools
Regional News

Teachers union suggests octmester for high schools

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Ontario Secondary School Teacher's Federation (OSSTF) is pitching the idea that the Upper Canada District School…

One-in-five Ontario nonprofits expected to close in the next six months
Regional News

One-in-five Ontario nonprofits expected to close in the next six months

ONTARIO - COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on Ontario nonprofits and charities, with one in five…

axxis optical, cornwall, ontario