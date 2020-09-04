South Stormont park washrooms vandalized

LONG SAULT, Ontario – The Township of South Stormont is searching for suspects after the washrooms at Arnold Bethune Park in Long Sault were vandalized twice in the course of one week.

“The outdoor washroom facility at the Arnold Bethune Park (Splash Pad in Long Sault) has been vandalized on two separate occasions over the past five days,” reads a statement from the Township. “On Aug. 29 perpetrators gained access to the women’s washroom smashing all dispensers, kicking down the partition doors, and defecating on the walls. The same scenario occurred again on September 2nd to the men’s washroom of this facility. Staff is also reporting other damage at this park to soccer nets and signage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or the OPP SD&G detachment at 613-534-2223, or the Township Parks and Recreation Department at 613-534-2419.