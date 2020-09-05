scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Fight breaks out over road closure

September 5, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 25 min on September 4, 2020
Provided by OPP
SD&G OPP blotter update.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On August 27, 2020 at approximately 6:25 p.m., Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a disturbance on County Road 2 in South Glengarry Township.

Investigation indicated that a verbal altercation occurred between two adult males. The victim advised the accused that the roadway was closed and he could not pass through the area on the bike he was riding.

The accused male then threatened the victim with an edged-weapon. The accused then fled the location.

SD&G OPP officers located the suspect and arrested the accused.

McLean BROWNLEE ( age 28) of Cornwall, Ontario was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault with a weapon

– Uttering threats

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

– Carry concealed weapon

– Unauthorized possession of a weapon

The accused was held in custody (bail) and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

