OPINION: Cornwall needs more events like Art Walk

The second Cornwall Art Walk was held this past Friday, and not only was beautiful art on display, but so was a beautiful community.

The event was held in Cornwall’s downtown from Third St. down to Water St.

My girlfriend and I went out for dinner that evening at one of Cornwall’s great downtown restaurants. We sat outside, and I’m very glad we did. We were treated to great food, we could hear live music from local artists, and could see pieces of art all around us. The real treat however, were all of the friends and familiar faces we saw pass us on the street.

Well over a half dozen different people stopped at our table as they walked by to talk to us and catch up. Rather than an inconvenience of having to pause in our meal ever few minutes, this was in fact my favourite part of the evening and the event.

I don’t think our experience on Friday night was unique to us. I think that the COVID-19 pandemic, the social distancing, the self-isolation has worn on all of us. This pandemic has separated us through computer screens and cancelled nearly all events.

This event created an opportunity to finally re-establish some long dormant connections. It was refreshing and invigorating.

To me, it highlighted the importance that events like these are to communities like Cornwall.

Not only were artists on display, but it finally got people together for the first time in months.

Of course, the spread of COVID-19 is always a concern. At time of writing, there are two active cases of COVID-19 in Cornwall, and three in the United Counties of SD&G. I was surprised and impressed to see the number of people who were walking along the street, in public and outdoors, but still wearing masks. It was good to see how seriously residents are taking public health. I guess all of those anti-maskers I see on our social media aren’t going too far from their keyboards.

I think that Cornwall could use more outdoor events, while the good weather lasts, and I believe that this past Friday’s Art Walk laid down the template for a successful event.

This event effectively used the space of Cornwall’s downtown. There was live music in Pommier Square, visual artists setup along Pitt St. near the restaurants, and the pop-up shops by the Cornwall Square were all being used, as was the space around them. There were theatrical activities taking place at the end of Pitt St. in front of the United Counties building. From top to bottom, this event used space, a lot of space, effectively.

One thing that I believe really helped this event was the pop-up patios and outside seating. As I explained above, enjoying my dinner outside literally on the sidewalk, added a different and much welcomed new dimension to Art Walk.

In some ways, this event reminded me of Beyond 21’s annual Food Fest, which takes place in the same space every August, except this one.

Something that I think Food Fest has always done right that events like Art Walk could copy would be closing Pitt St. from Third to Water. This will allow more free movement for event goers and would make it easier to maintain that all important social distancing.

I think that businesses along that part of Pitt St. that didn’t participate or weren’t open really missed out on Friday. The sidewalks had more pedestrians on them than I had ever seen save for a few other events.

Art Walk on Friday, and similar such events, are also a boon for Tourism. They start with local residents coming out, filling the streets, and enjoying the event. Once those pictures and that news is disseminated through the media, it will attract visitors who want to come and see what Cornwall has to offer as well.

My hat goes off to Mandy Prevost and the Art Walk organizing committee. I hope that they continue their great work, and that others are inspired and step up to hold similar festival style events.

Events like these don’t need to be limited to the downtown either, I have long believed that Le Village needs a neighbourhood festival as well, like Art Walk, like Food Fest.

What events would you like to see happen this fall in Cornwall’s two downtowns? What ideas would you have for the winter? Email me your Letter to the Editor to nseebruch@seawaynews.media