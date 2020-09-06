South Dundas seeks to award excellence

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Municipality of South Dundas is pleased to announce the second annual Awards of Excellence Program. Nominations for the awards will open on September 9, 2020 with a deadline for entry of October 1, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this year’s Awards will be presented to the winners virtually.

The Municipality of South Dundas Awards of Excellence recognize and celebrate growth and success in the Municipality. These Awards shine a spotlight on success stories of local businesses and individuals who are contributing to the growth of the South Dundas community.

The eight award categories include: Agricultural Leadership Award, Business of the Year Award, Community Builder Award, Green Award, Innovation Award, New Business Award, Tourism Award and Young Professional Award.

“After the success of our Inaugural event in 2019, our Economic Development Committee is thrilled to be returning with the second annual Awards of Excellence,” said Economic Development Office, Rob Hunter. “Our local businesses play a vital role in our community and create a vibrant local economy. These awards recognize the dedication and passion of our local entrepreneurs and professionals.”

The online nomination forms and more information can be found on the Municipality’s website www.southdundas.com/awards-of-excellence/.

Everyone is encouraged to nominate a business, organization or individual who they feel is deserving of this recognition.

If you have questions about the Awards Program or the nomination process, contact Rob Hunter at rhunter@southdundas.com or 613-543-2673.