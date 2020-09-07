Take a Ski Walk at the Summerstown Trails

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario – Yes, the first snowfall is still many months away, but now is the time to think about pre-season preparation for the cross-country ski season. With this in mind, the Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) will be offering a new program this year called ski walking.

One-hour sessions will be offered every Sunday throughout the fall at 10:00 a.m., starting September 13 at the trailhead parking lot. The sessions will be led by FOTST member René Sauvé, a certified NCCP instructor who says that “cross-country skiers are built in the fall.” René also leads the Jackrabbit program and learn to ski program in the wintertime for the Summerstown Coyote Nordiq club.

As the name implies, there will be lots of walking involved, but it will be walking with a XC skiing purpose. Some of the exercises for the participants include walking with poles, ski walking, ski striding, ski hopping, etc. Dynamic stretching movements and balance exercises will also be on the program.

FOTST president Vic Leroux is very pleased with the addition of this program. “This is the first time that FOTST will offer programming outside the winter season, and we thank René for leading this new initiative.” He also went on to add: “In these times of physical distancing, the width of our trails and being outdoors allows us to apply the measures recommended by the health authorities. But remember to bring your mask for the intro part.”

This program will be free for FOTST members and for kids aged 12 and under. A one-time registration fee of $10 will apply to all others. The only requirement is that participants need to bring their walking poles or ski poles. Disinfected ski poles will be available for those who don’t have any. For more information and to register, visit the FOTST website at www.summerstowntrail.com.

The trails are situated on Summerstown Road, 1.6 km north of exit 804 of the 401.