G-class road tests return

ONTARIO – G-class road driving tests resume as of Tuesday, Sept. 8 after all tests were cancelled and testing centres closed in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our government has taken great care to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers as DriveTest centres have gradually reintroduced services,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “The resumption of full driver testing services at DriveTest centres will help more people to get back to work as our province continues to reopen.”

The following services will resume at DriveTest centres on Tuesday:

First come, first served:

Class G1 and M1 knowledge tests

Driver’s licence exchanges and upgrades

By Appointment only:

Class G2 and class G road tests

Class M2 and class M motorcycle road tests; and,

Commercial driver road tests for all classes of commercial driver’s licences.

Members of the public will still be required to wear face coverings when inside DriveTest centres and while taking road tests, as well as sanitizing their hands and submitting to temperature checks and screening questions for COVID-19.

“Throughout this outbreak, Ontarians have made many sacrifices to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Minister Mulroney. “We appreciate the public’s continued patience and understanding with the health and safety requirements as we are trying to protect you, other customers and DriveTest staff.”

Expecting a high demand for services as they return, the government is asking residents who can wait to renew their drivers licenses to postpone their appointments for the time being.