Séguin Patate supports Agapè Centre

The Seguin Patate team at their Marlborough St. location had their last day of the season on Saturday, September 5 and donated all sales that day to the Agape Centre (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – On their last day of the season on Saturday, Sept. 5 at their Marlborough St. location Séguin Patate chose to support the Agapè Centre food bank.

All sales from that day went directly to the Agapè Centre and staff volunteered their time that day to help out as well.

“We are glad to give back to the community,” said Séguin Patate owner Jason Shoot. “We want to give back and we feel it is our duty as business owners to give back to the community.”

Lisa Duprau, Executive Director of the Agapè Centre was thrilled to once again be the beneficiary of this fundraiser.

“The Agapè Centre is thrilled to be on the receiving end of this generous fundraiser by Séguin Patate,” Duprau said. “Knowing that staff are volunteering their time on Sept. 5, shows how supportive our community truly is.  Come out on Sept. 5 and enjoy one of Séguin Patate’s famous poutines and support your local food bank.”

In 2019 Séguin Patate raised $2,000 for the Agapè Centre and hoped to reach the same goal this year.

