Cornwall man allegedly assaults victim, robs them

CORNWALL, Ontario – Christopher Smith, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on September 4, 2020 and charged with the following:

Robbery

Assault with a weapon

Assault

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Breach of release order (for possessing a weapon and failing to abide by a curfew)

It is alleged the man conspired with other parties to harm someone known to him and during the early morning hours of August 31st, 2020, assaulted the victim and struck him with a golf club. The man also took the victim’s wallet, phone and other various items. On September 4th, 2020, the man was taken into custody during a traffic stop, at which time he was in breach of his curfew. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held in custody for a bail hearing.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING

CORNWALL, Ontario – Douglas Barbe, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on September 4th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant for breaching his probation. He was also charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on August 11th, 2020, the man attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as he left the store. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 4th, 2020, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant, was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on September 4th, 2020 and charged with breach of undertaking for attending her mother’s residence. It is alleged on September 4th, 2020, the youth attended her mother’s residence, despite the conditions of her undertaking. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

CORNWALL, Ontario – Justin Square, 24, of Akwesasne was arrested on September 5th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on December 1st, 2016, the man failed to attend court for an impaired offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On September 5th, 2020, the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and the man was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

FRAUD UNDER $5000, FAIL TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTS, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Samantha MacIntyre, 30, of Cornwall was arrested on September 6th, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000, failing to appear for fingerprints, and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on August 11th, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints, despite her release order. It is further alleged the woman sent fraudulent funds to someone she did not know and police were contacted to investigate. On September 6th, 2020, she was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

CORNWALL, Ontario – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on September 7th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault and assault with a weapon. It is alleged during an altercation with his common-law-wife, the man assaulted her and struck her using a cell phone. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ROBBERY

CORNWALL, Ontario – Shawn Leaf, 45, of Cornwall was arrested on September 7th, 2020 and charged with robbery. It is alleged on September 7th, the man attempted to take money from someone he did not know and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

WARRANT, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING, BREACH

CORNWALL, Ontario – Luc Cayen, 52, of Alexandria was arrested on September 7th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. He was also charged with the following:

Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

Breach of release order x 2 (for failing to remain in his residence and possessing drugs)

It is alleged on July 20th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and a warrant was issued for his arrest. While stopped at the Port of Entry, the man was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. During the investigation, he was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

FRAUD UNDER $5000, UTTER FORGED DOCUMENT, POSSESSION OF PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

CORNWALL, Ontario – Michael Thompson, 25, of Cornwall was arrested on September 7th, 2020 and charged with fraud under $5000, utter forged document, and possession of property obtained by crime. It is alleged in April, the man fraudulently deposited stolen cheques into his bank account. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On September 7th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 17th, 2020.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 224 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the long weekend (8am Friday to 8am Tuesday morning).