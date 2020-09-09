North Glengarry recreational facilities gradually re-open

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – This summer, the Ontario government announced that it was permitting more recreational activities to open with limits to enable physical distancing. Since that announcement, the Township has worked with its partners to implement processes and procedures for the gradual safe reopening of its recreational facilities.

Island Park and other municipal parks

In June, following consultation with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, the public was able to access the beach and splash pad at Island Park located in Alexandria, in addition to the use of green spaces and play equipment in all of the Township’s municipal parks.

Tim Hortons Dome

As of August 24th, the Tim Hortons Dome’s track and tennis / pickleball court have reopened to the public from Mondays to Fridays between the hours of 7 am to 2 pm. Users are encouraged to contact the programcoordinator@northglengarry.ca to make reservations for the tennis / pickleball court. The Township plans to extend opening hours to the weekend following Labour Day. At the present time users are required to arrive dressed for their activity and to bring their own personal equipment due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Individuals with Tim Hortons Dome track or court memberships in effect as of the March 15th, 2020 closure will see these extended accordingly. Please feel free to reach out to the Program Coordinator for more information on memberships.

Maxville & District Sports Complex and Glengarry Sports Palace

Presently, the Township is planning on a staggered opening for its two arenas. The Township acknowledges that this is a fluid situation and as such the Glengarry Sports Palace’s arena will

be available for ice rentals as of October 7th, but only upon firm confirmation of this date by our user organizations. The Township plans on opening the Maxville & District Sports Complex as ice demands increase and will continue to monitor ice rental requests. In the interim of the ice reopening at the Maxville & District Sports Complex, staff will be preparing activity spaces and enhanced programming on the arena floor for use by the public.

Community Halls

The Community Halls at the Maxville & District Sports Complex, the Sandfield Centre at Island Park, and the Glengarry Sports Palace are available for use by the public. Following the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s guidelines, the Community Halls at the Maxville & District Sports Complex and the Glengarry Sports Palace can easily accommodate up to 50 persons. Individuals interested in these spaces are invited to contact recreation@northglengarry.ca. Staff can assist you in determining the best space for the number of individuals attending your activity in order to respect COVID-19 guidelines.

Municipal programming

The Township will also reopen its Yoga classes in September for the make-up classes that were cancelled in the Spring session. Classes will be held at the Glengarry Sports Palace to meet social distancing guidelines. A Fall session is planned to start on October 5th, 2020. The registration form is available on the Township’s website or individuals can contact the Program Coordinator directly to have their names added to the reservation list.

Stay tuned for the announcement of additional municipal programming and activities at the Maxville & District Sports Complex.

Commitment to safe reopening of facilities

During this gradual reopening period, the Township will be working with individuals and various sports organizations that use these facilities to ensure that the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s guidelines are being followed. The goal is to allow the public to have access to the Township’s facilities in a controlled and safe manner. The Township is confident that residents will abide by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and the sports organizations’ directives, however if violations are observed by staff, these may result in the closure of the facility for the day or for longer.

The safety of our residents is of the utmost importance for the Township. Play safe!