Search continues for Crystal Keeler

September 9, 2020 at 11 h 10 min
CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 41-year-old Crystal Keeler. The woman was last seen around 6:00 pm on July 31st, 2020 in the area of Ninth Street and York Street. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts. If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Crystal Keeler, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

DESCRIPTION:

  • Caucasian
  • 5’2” in height
  • Approx. 285 lbs
  • Auburn/brown hair
