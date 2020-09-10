Summerheights Golf Links 2020 Club Championship

CORNWALL, Ontario – C-19 has changed everyday life since this past March.

There is not much we do that hasn’t been affected in one way or another. Although Golf was one activity that could be enjoyed while maintaining self distancing. On the other hand, golf too had several of its own changes that were quickly adapted to. One being how Summerheights Golf Links conducted their Club Championship Competitions while continuing to maintain Self Distancing and eliminating the chance of exceeding bubble or gathering limitations as set by the Province.

The 2020 Club Championship was held over a two-week period commencing August 23 through September 5th. Players were required to play one round of 18 holes on each the MacLennan & Matheson Courses. Prior to tee off competitors reported to the Starter that he / she would be counting this round toward their 2-day total. A minimum of one Summerheights member and one other player for a minimum of 3 players were to accompany the competitor to attest the score at the end of the round.

Additionally, all 3 or the entire foursome could enter & register their respective scores to qualify for the Championships. All players understood that playing conditions, pin & tee placements and weather would vary over the two-week period, courses would be played as it is presented on the chosen day of play.

Scores tabulated; the Club Champions were announced & Trophy presentations were held on Sunday September 6th:

Ladies Club Champion Patricia Tetrault

Men’s Club Champion Jeremy Major

Ladies A Class Gail Adams

Men’s A Class Marcel Marion

Ladies B Class Irma Leduc

Men’s B Class Dean Carson

Ladies C Class Marlene Lapensee

Men’s Senior 55+ Dan Thompson

Men’s Super Senior 65 -70 Howard McGlynn

Ladies Legends +70 Liz Marjerrison

Men’s Legends 71+ Ray McDonald / Ed O’Brian

Not Present for photos Ladies A Class Gail Adams Men’s A Class Marcel Marion