Farm Hop around Eastern Ontario

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Farms around the United Counties of SD&G and the United Counties of Prescott-Russell opened their doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 12 as a part of the Eastern Ontario Farm Hop.
Held in partnership with Canadian Organic Growers the Farm Hop was a free self-guided event across six farms that allowed members of the public to learn about community supported agriculture.
The event page lists the following farms as participants:
Lune du Matin, 1368 du Lac Road., St-Pascal-Baylon. Open Both Blocks. English and French.
- mushrooms, ground cherries; walking farm tour 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Mushroom on log demo available throughout the day. Sales of available items throughout the day. Kids activity table. English and français
Les Fruits du Porier, 2535 Concession Rd 3, St-Eugène. Open Both Blocks. English and French.
- Visit the field and the different fruits that we have, tasting if available, (apple, grape, red and yellow raspberry and possibly kiwi) · Old and new method that we use for the different plantations, new method to fertilise with plastic. · Irrigation system, pros and cons · At the end we visit the production facility and the different products available. English and français
Kirkview Farm, 20921 Laggan Glenelg Rd, Dalkeith. Open Both Blocks. English and French.
- See and learn about the benefits of pastured livestock and the importance of regenerative agriculture
Dream Small Farm, 3723 2nd Line Rd, Alexandria. Only open 11-12 & 1-2 for tour and CSA Q&A. English and French.
- 11 AM and 1 PM guided tours of vegetable farm and Farmer-Consumer Q&A on local, seasonal vegetable production and community-supported agriculture; English and French.
Springfield Farm, 18709 CR 25, Apple Hill. Open Both Blocks.
- Morning session will highlight local treasures! Bring 2 items for a free Assessment by Pridham’s Auction House expert Robin Pridham and as well there will be walking tours in both sessions – and produce and more available for sale. Afternoon session: 15 min Essentric Workshops led by Suzanne Park and Zhen Park-Vandal – mother-daughter duo offering free stretching sessions by the Yurt. Walking tours, produce and more available.
Jamink Farm, St. Andrews West. Open Both Blocks. English and French.
- Tours of robotic organic dairy operation and pasture/crop tours (corn for silage, sorghum, hay production, rotational grazing with robots)