Farm Hop around Eastern Ontario

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – Farms around the United Counties of SD&G and the United Counties of Prescott-Russell opened their doors to the public on Saturday, Sept. 12 as a part of the Eastern Ontario Farm Hop.

Held in partnership with Canadian Organic Growers the Farm Hop was a free self-guided event across six farms that allowed members of the public to learn about community supported agriculture.

The event page lists the following farms as participants:

Lune du Matin, 1368 du Lac Road., St-Pascal-Baylon. Open Both Blocks. English and French.

mushrooms, ground cherries; walking farm tour 10:30 AM and 1:30 PM. Mushroom on log demo available throughout the day. Sales of available items throughout the day. Kids activity table. English and français

Les Fruits du Porier, 2535 Concession Rd 3, St-Eugène. Open Both Blocks. English and French.

Visit the field and the different fruits that we have, tasting if available, (apple, grape, red and yellow raspberry and possibly kiwi) · Old and new method that we use for the different plantations, new method to fertilise with plastic. · Irrigation system, pros and cons · At the end we visit the production facility and the different products available. English and français

Kirkview Farm, 20921 Laggan Glenelg Rd, Dalkeith. Open Both Blocks. English and French.

See and learn about the benefits of pastured livestock and the importance of regenerative agriculture

Dream Small Farm, 3723 2nd Line Rd, Alexandria. Only open 11-12 & 1-2 for tour and CSA Q&A. English and French.

11 AM and 1 PM guided tours of vegetable farm and Farmer-Consumer Q&A on local, seasonal vegetable production and community-supported agriculture; English and French.

Springfield Farm, 18709 CR 25, Apple Hill. Open Both Blocks.

Morning session will highlight local treasures! Bring 2 items for a free Assessment by Pridham’s Auction House expert Robin Pridham and as well there will be walking tours in both sessions – and produce and more available for sale. Afternoon session: 15 min Essentric Workshops led by Suzanne Park and Zhen Park-Vandal – mother-daughter duo offering free stretching sessions by the Yurt. Walking tours, produce and more available.

Jamink Farm, St. Andrews West. Open Both Blocks. English and French.