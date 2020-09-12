Two arrested for possession of crystal meth

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) has seized illegal drugs in South Dundas, Iroquois.

On September 10, 2020, as part of an ongoing investigation, members of the Street Crime Unit, assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and OPP Canine Unit, executed search warrant at a residence on Caldwell Drive.

Officers seized a quantity of suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone, and other items associated with drug trafficking. Two people were arrested.

Don PERKINS, age 38, and Courtland MERKLEY, age 24, both residents of South Dundas, have been charged with:

Possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) sec. 5(2) – two counts

Perkins faces an additional two extra charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg on November 3, 2020.

Merkley has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear by video before the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg at a later date.