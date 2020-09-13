Health Unit getting $397K for dental care for seniors

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) will be receiving $397,500 to help low-income seniors meet their dental care needs.

This is a part of a $25 million investment in the Ontario Seniors Dental Program.

“This is great news for our local seniors who may struggle to maintain good dental health. I am confident the new clinic will be well utilized and will improve the quality of life for many seniors,” said MPP Jim McDonell, representative of Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry.

As a part of the funding the low-income seniors dental clinic located at the Seaway Valley Community Health Centre will be moved to the EOHU office at 1000 Pitt St.

“Funds will be used to renovate existing space (e.g., board rooms, conference room and washrooms) to create a new dental suite, and re-locate two dental procedure rooms, a reprocessing room and a Panorex x-ray machine, to this office space,” reads a press release from MPP McDonell.