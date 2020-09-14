Frost Advisory Sept. 14

CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued the first Frost Advisory of the 2020 fall season for Cornwall and the area on Monday, Sept. 14.

“Patchy frost is expected overnight and into Tuesday morning as temperatures drop to near or just below the freezing mark,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees. Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.”

According to The Weather Network temperatures are expected to be in the teens throughout the day on Monday, but will drop down to a low of five degrees Celsius overnight before climbing back up into the mid-teens on Tuesday.