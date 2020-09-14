Montreal Rd. closed for construction starting Sept. 14

September 14, 2020 — Changed at 21 h 01 min on September 13, 2020
By Nick Seebruch
Montreal Rd. closed for construction starting Sept. 14
A still of the Montreal Rd. McConnell Ave. intersection from Google Maps.

CORNWALL, Ontrario – Montreal Rd. will be closed from McConnell Ave. to St. Felix St. from Monday, Sept. 14 to Wednesday Sept. 23 while construction is completed.

“Union Gas (Enbridge) will also be completing work at the intersection of Montreal Road and Louisa Street during the closure,” reads a statement from the City of Cornwall. “A temporary detour will be in place while the work occurs and access will be provided to residents/business located on Montreal Road between Louisa Street and Alice Street throughout the duration of the work.”

Additional questions or information can be received from the Department of Municipal Works at (613) 932-5354.

