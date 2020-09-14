Smile Cookie Week supports Boys and Girls Club

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Week began today, Monday, Sept. 14 and for the second year, the campaign will be supporting the Cornwall Boys and Girls Club.

“We are in a unique opportunity. The community really loves us. They support us and it is important to return that support,” said Darryn McPhail a local Tim Hortons franchise owner. “For the Boys and Girls Club, it is important to this community because it helps shape our youths future. They provide a community for kids and especially with everything happening this year it is more important to support than ever.”

Traditionally, Tim Hortons has accepted volunteers to come and help make Smile Cookies during the week, and the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed that, but all volunteers will be subjected to the same screening as any Tim Hortons employee.

Each Smile Cookie is one dollar and that dollar goes directly to the Boys and Girls Club who uses it to support their youth programs in Cornwall and SD&G.

“This year, with COVID and all of our fundraisers that had to be cancelled, the impact of these funds could be the difference in being able to operate our programs or not,” said Jacquie Richards, Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club of Cornwall. “I am doing my happy dance. Sharing a smile feels so good right now.