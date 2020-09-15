Province investing over $2 million in Cornwall and area hospitals

CORNWALL, Ontario – The province of Ontario is investing $2,394,675 in total in the hospitals in Cornwall and the United Counties of SD&G.

The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) will be getting $1,297,904, the Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) will receive $696,771, and the Hôpital Glengarry Memorial Hospital (HGMH) will receive $400,000.

The money will be used for necessary upgrades, repairs, and maintenance.

“Maintaining hospital infrastructure is another example of how our government is ensuring that Ontarians have access to health care services they can depend on, especially during these unprecedented times,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “Our ongoing investments to support essential projects like repairing roofs and windows and adding more isolation spaces can make a big difference to a patient’s experience. It’s part of our plan to build the capacity we need to end hallway health care in Ontario.”

“These important investments will support infrastructure projects that are essential for ensuring quality of care of patients,” added Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “It is part of the government’s commitment to increase hospital capacity and end hallway health care.”

The funding is a part of a $175 million investment this year by the province in 129 hospitals.

“Cornwall Hospital is grateful for this investment in critical infrastructure improvements at the hospital,” said Jeanette Despatie, CEO of Cornwall Community Hospital. “These infrastructure investments help to ensure a safe environment for our patients and allow us to constantly improve the quality of care we deliver.”

“We welcome and appreciate this funding,” said Cholly Bolland, CEO of Winchester District Memorial Hospital. “We want to ensure our building is kept up-to-date to provide the safest possible environment in which to care for our patients.”