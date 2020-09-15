RRCA and Municipal Partners Wrap up 21st Annual Tree Giveaway

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ontario – The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) and its municipal partners recently wrapped up their annual tree giveaway. A total of 44,000 free trees have been distributed throughout Cornwall and SDG since the event began 21 years ago.

This past weekend, the RRCA and City of Cornwall distributed 500 white spruce at the Pitt Street Pop-Up Shop Containers to those who pre-ordered online. The weekend prior, the RRCA and Township of South Glengarry gifted trees to the first 500 cars as they drove through the 209th Williamstown Fair.

Typically held at Gray’s Creek Conservation Area, the event was expanded in 2020 to host tree giveaways in the heart of each of the RRCA’s member municipalities. In the spring, tree giveaways also took place in the Townships of South Stormont, North Stormont, and North Glengarry in partnership with neighboring Conservation Authority, South Nation Conservation.

“Tree giveaways are just one of the RRCA’s initiatives to improve forest cover in the region. We also offer tree planting services and native tree seedling sales. Whether you are looking to plant a windbreak, attract wildlife, or simply add to your existing landscape, the RRCA has you covered,” says Lisa Van De Ligt, RRCA Communication Specialist.

The RRCA is on track to add 50,000 trees to the local landscape in 2021 and that number continues to rise thanks to municipal and private landowner partnerships.

Those looking to plant over 500 trees next spring should contact the RRCA soon. “Landowners can meet with our staff for a free consultation. We will prepare a custom site plan to ensure the best seedling survival, prepare the site, order and plant trees, and conduct follow-up assessments,” adds Van De Ligt. Landowners that enroll in the RRCA’s full-service tree planting program may qualify for cost savings of up to $1.41/tree.

For more information, contact (613) 938-3611 or info@rrca.on.ca.