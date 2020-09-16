Cornwall area students named Trustees for Catholic school board

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) is pleased to announce that Kennah Delage, a grade 12 student at St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School, has been installed as the next Catholic Student Trustee for the CDSBEO. Delage has assumed the position from Josephine Purcell, who served for the 2019-2020 school year.

For the first time this year, the Board will also welcome an Associate Student Trustee. Julia Vo, a grade 11 student at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School was also installed as the Associate Student Trustee at the September 8 Board Meeting.

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we are pleased to welcome Trustee Delage and Trustee Vo in their new roles,” noted CDSBEO Chair Todd Lalonde. “We know that they will make an outstanding contribution as the voice for all CDSBEO students, and we look forward to working with them this year.”

Trustees Delage and Vo were elected to their positions in April by the Student Senate.

“Although this school year is anything but normal, Julia and I look forward to working collectively to make a strong effort to prove that faith and fortitude can lead us through this unique time,” noted Delage in her address to the Board of Trustees. “We also look forward to collaborating with the student senate and thank you all for this amazing opportunity and privilege.”

As Catholic Student Trustees, Delage and Vo will represent the more than 12,800 students across the Board and will lead the Student Senate. The Senate discusses student issues, gathers student opinion, and helps to develop communications with all students across the CDSBEO. It also provides a means for student council leaders and senators to gain leadership skills.

In addition to serving on the Board of Trustees and the Catholic Student Senate, Trustee Purcell will have the opportunity to meet other student trustees, and trustees from across the province.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 39 elementary and 10 secondary schools across eight counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 12,800 students.