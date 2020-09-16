New waterfront development to honour Chuck Charlebois

September 16, 2020 — Changed at 16 h 52 min on September 16, 2020
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
New waterfront development to honour Chuck Charlebois
Pictured from left-to-right are Mark MacDonald, President of the Renaissance Land Development Corporation, Mayor Bernadette Clement, and Pam and Ray Carson, volunteers with Cornwall's Adopt-a-Street program at the sod turning for the new Chuck Charlebois building on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday, Sept. 16 the Renaissance Land Development Corporation announced that the Bayview Apartments development being built at 1 Prince Arthur St. will be named for Chuck Charlebois.

Former City Councillor and community organizer, Chuck Charlebois spent many years working on projects to revitalize Cornwall’s East End.

He passed away in in 2018 and in 2019, part of the waterfront bike trail was named for him. Now, a new six unit development will be bear his name with that same section of bike trail and a beautiful view of the St. Lawrence River right in front of it.

READ MORE: Remembering Chuck Charlebois

Mark MacDonald, President of the Renaissance Land Development Corporation held a sod turning on the site of the new building on Wednesday. MacDonald explained that Charlebois’ wife had been contacted about naming the building after Chuck and she was thrilled.

“The Renaissance Land Development Corporation is naming this building after Charlebois who was dedicated to the revitalization of this neighbourhood,” MacDonald said. “He believed strongly in partnerships to get things done.”

Partnering with the Renaissance Land Development Corporation to build the new apartments will be Grant Marion Construction. MacDonald had also invited Mayor Bernadette Clement and Pam and Ray Carson, volunteers with the city’s Adopt-a-Street program to turn the sod and mark the beginning of construction.

“Pam and Ray exemplify Chuck’s vision for the community,” said MacDonald.

The Carsons regularly work to keep the waterfront trail that runs in front of the property clean and in good order.

“Any day we get to talk about Chuck Charlebois is a good day,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “I always want to thank his family for the way they shared him with this community.”

Once complete the Chuck Charlebois building will house six residential units that will each have two bedrooms, a bathroom and a balcony view of the St. Lawrence River.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

City goes with four garbage bag limit, for now
Local News

City goes with four garbage bag limit, for now

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall City Council decided to implement a four bag limit starting Oct. 5, 2020. Administration had recommended…

Council extends two hour free downtown parking
Local News

Council extends two hour free downtown parking

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall City Council voted to extend two hour free parking at their meeting on Monday, Sept. 14. Council approved…