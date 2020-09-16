New waterfront development to honour Chuck Charlebois

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday, Sept. 16 the Renaissance Land Development Corporation announced that the Bayview Apartments development being built at 1 Prince Arthur St. will be named for Chuck Charlebois.

Former City Councillor and community organizer, Chuck Charlebois spent many years working on projects to revitalize Cornwall’s East End.

He passed away in in 2018 and in 2019, part of the waterfront bike trail was named for him. Now, a new six unit development will be bear his name with that same section of bike trail and a beautiful view of the St. Lawrence River right in front of it.

Mark MacDonald, President of the Renaissance Land Development Corporation held a sod turning on the site of the new building on Wednesday. MacDonald explained that Charlebois’ wife had been contacted about naming the building after Chuck and she was thrilled.

“The Renaissance Land Development Corporation is naming this building after Charlebois who was dedicated to the revitalization of this neighbourhood,” MacDonald said. “He believed strongly in partnerships to get things done.”

Partnering with the Renaissance Land Development Corporation to build the new apartments will be Grant Marion Construction. MacDonald had also invited Mayor Bernadette Clement and Pam and Ray Carson, volunteers with the city’s Adopt-a-Street program to turn the sod and mark the beginning of construction.

“Pam and Ray exemplify Chuck’s vision for the community,” said MacDonald.

The Carsons regularly work to keep the waterfront trail that runs in front of the property clean and in good order.

“Any day we get to talk about Chuck Charlebois is a good day,” said Mayor Bernadette Clement. “I always want to thank his family for the way they shared him with this community.”

Once complete the Chuck Charlebois building will house six residential units that will each have two bedrooms, a bathroom and a balcony view of the St. Lawrence River.